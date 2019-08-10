Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analysts See $-0.60 EPS; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15100 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 2. Nomura maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. See Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report $-0.60 EPS on September, 4.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Elastic N.V.’s analysts see 27.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.38% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 669,072 shares traded. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Elastic has $13500 highest and $7500 lowest target. $103.80’s average target is 19.97% above currents $86.52 stock price. Elastic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral”.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $22.90 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 863,229 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.