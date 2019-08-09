Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analysts See $-0.60 EPS; CDW (CDW)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

CDW Corp (CDW) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 205 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 184 cut down and sold holdings in CDW Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 128.56 million shares, down from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CDW Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 13 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 160 Increased: 134 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report $-0.60 EPS on September, 4.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Elastic N.V.’s analysts see 27.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 126,922 shares traded. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Elastic has $13500 highest and $7500 lowest target. $103.80’s average target is 16.91% above currents $88.79 stock price. Elastic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 6.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.69 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 67,549 shares traded. CDW Corporation (CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.