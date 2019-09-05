Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.22 N/A 0.08 433.68 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.69% for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated with average price target of $32.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.45% and 15.36% respectively. About 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats on 7 of the 7 factors Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.