Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Both Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 31 3.27 N/A 0.08 433.68 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.74 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Liquidity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$33.67 is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.80%. Competitively the consensus target price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 53.58% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.45% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares and 0% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has weaker performance than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.