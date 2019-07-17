Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Comparison side by side

Both Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.98 N/A 0.24 138.19 PetIQ Inc. 29 1.78 N/A 0.20 150.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and PetIQ Inc. PetIQ Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is presently more affordable than PetIQ Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, PetIQ Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. PetIQ Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and PetIQ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$31.5 is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.55%. Competitively PetIQ Inc. has a consensus price target of $39, with potential upside of 9.83%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PetIQ Inc. is looking more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares and 0% of PetIQ Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. Competitively, 0.2% are PetIQ Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87% PetIQ Inc. 5.12% -6.94% -1.24% -13.72% 49.62% 25.14%

For the past year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was less bullish than PetIQ Inc.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats Elanco Animal Health Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.