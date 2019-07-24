Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Contrasting side by side

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.95 N/A 0.24 138.19 Allergan plc 145 3.37 N/A -21.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Allergan plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Allergan plc has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allergan plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Allergan plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 Allergan plc 0 7 7 2.50

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s downside potential is -4.83% at a $31.5 consensus price target. Allergan plc on the other hand boasts of a $170.25 consensus price target and a 5.49% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allergan plc looks more robust than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Allergan plc are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 90% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Allergan plc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87% Allergan plc -2.38% -4.78% -2.58% -17.41% -11.43% 2.28%

For the past year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has stronger performance than Allergan plc

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats Allergan plc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.