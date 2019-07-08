Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Reaches $32.71 After 6.00% Down Move; Coty (COTY) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Coty Inc (COTY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 151 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 144 decreased and sold equity positions in Coty Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 542.20 million shares, up from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Coty Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 104 Increased: 92 New Position: 59.

The stock of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 1.70 million shares traded. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $11.96 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $30.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELAN worth $717.72 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Elanco Animal Health had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 10 report. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 238.76 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Analysts await Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report earnings on August, 8. ELAN’s profit will be $95.08M for 31.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Css Llc Il holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. for 6.67 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 687,910 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 709,607 shares. The California-based Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has invested 2.36% in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.