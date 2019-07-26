Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (CKISF) Shorts Increased By 20.89%

CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:CKISF) had an increase of 20.89% in short interest. CKISF’s SI was 2.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.89% from 1.79M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 21681 days are for CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:CKISF)’s short sellers to cover CKISF’s short positions. It closed at $8.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 8.ELAN’s profit would be $95.08M giving it 31.90 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 954,158 shares traded. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Elanco Animal Health had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.13 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 242.19 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal, New Zealand, and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.55 billion. The firm invests in energy, transportation, and water infrastructure, as well as waste management, waste-to-energy, and other infrastructure related businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; distribution of gas and quarry; manufacture, sale, and distribution of cement and concrete; property investment, financing, and treasury activities; and rolling stock operations, as well as offers waste collection, management, and disposal services to approximately half a million commercial and residential customers.

