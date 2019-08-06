Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stake

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 13 before the open.ELAN’s profit would be $95.57M giving it 30.59 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 1.39M shares traded. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 232.19 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Among 2 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Elanco Animal Health has $3500 highest and $28 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.97% below currents $31.81 stock price. Elanco Animal Health had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 10 report.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26M for 10.35 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Svb Financial Group had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. Bank of America maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of SIVB in report on Friday, April 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, July 8. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 2.

