El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) by 2111.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 257,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 269,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 485,371 shares traded or 18.26% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 8,468 shares to 34,310 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,104 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 9,208 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 16,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,930 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).