El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

We will be comparing the differences between El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 11 0.93 N/A -0.28 0.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 12 0.44 N/A 0.07 142.54

In table 1 we can see El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Competitively, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.