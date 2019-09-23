El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)

As Restaurants companies, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 11 0.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares and 47.3% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares. 1.2% are El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87%

For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.