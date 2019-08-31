El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 12 0.83 N/A -0.28 0.00 Biglari Holdings Inc. 116 0.37 N/A 14.31 6.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Biglari Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 61.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares and 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Biglari Holdings Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.