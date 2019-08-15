El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Reaches $9.82 After 3.00% Down Move; Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased positions in Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

The stock of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 274,437 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q EPS $0.00; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17CThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $361.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $9.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOCO worth $10.85 million less.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.0062 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6688. About 486,462 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has declined 36.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

More notable recent Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Penny Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results to be Released on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 6-K AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINE For: Jul 23 – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Avino Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avino Announces Q2 2019 Production Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $50.15 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo LoCo has $17 highest and $16 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 68.02% above currents $9.82 stock price. El Pollo LoCo had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The stock of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $361.75 million. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.