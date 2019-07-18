El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Reaches $10.41 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Raised By 7.08%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. CPIX’s SI was 87,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 81,900 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 33 days are for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s short sellers to cover CPIX’s short positions. The SI to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 658 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 6.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 6:15 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cumberland Trust Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets under Administration; 18/04/2018 – Pennsylvania’s Cumberland Valley Campaigns to Keep Itself Off the Map; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma: Study Supports Use of Omeclamox-Pak as First-Line Treatment for H. Pylori; 03/04/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Access Event Set By FBR for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Clo Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Cumberland Park Clo, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS-ON MARCH 13, ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH GASTRO-ENTERO LOGIC, LLC TO ACQUIRE ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH OMECLAMOX((REG))-PAK; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 5:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Public Library Board of Trustees Mon, 4/23/2018, 6:30 PM

The stock of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 122,091 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Rev $95.2M; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in LouisianaThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $400.09 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $11.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOCO worth $36.01M more.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.80 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $113,891 activity. 1,526 shares valued at $9,351 were bought by KAZIMI A J on Monday, April 1. Shares for $12,447 were bought by Krogulski Kenneth on Friday, April 12. JACOBS JOEY A also bought $19,336 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares. Galante Joseph C bought $9,351 worth of stock or 1,526 shares. 1,554 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares with value of $9,677 were bought by Young Caroline.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 1.46% more from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assoc reported 77,115 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 3,052 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 53,800 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 368,725 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) or 13,100 shares. Cambridge invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 390,777 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited invested in 10,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 876,239 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 283,790 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 48,610 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc owns 97,733 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.01% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 26,329 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.1% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acer Shares Down on FDA’s CRL for Genetic Disorder Treatment – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $400.09 million. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “El Pollo Loco Introduces a New Way to Nacho with the $5 Crunchy Nacho Overstuffed Quesadilla – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Headline Tease and Tangles – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. LOCO’s profit will be $8.07 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.