El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Forms $10.94 Double Bottom; SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDI (SYNNF) Shorts Lowered By 20%

SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:SYNNF) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. SYNNF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5806. About 50,100 shares traded. Symphony International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SYNNF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) formed double bottom with $10.06 target or 8.00% below today’s $10.94 share price. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) has $403.00 million valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 542,490 shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo; 19/04/2018 – El Pollo Loco, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Kingwood, TX; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo LoCo has $17 highest and $16 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 50.82% above currents $10.94 stock price. El Pollo LoCo had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. The company has market cap of $320.89 million. It also invests in real estate development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm typically invests in innovative and high-growth consumer businesses primarily in the healthcare, healthcare related services, luxury branded real estate, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

Another recent and important Symphony International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SYNNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Symphony International Offers 40% Return And A 9% Dividend While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2016.