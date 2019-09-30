El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 11 1.04 19.77M -0.28 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 95 10.46 29.24M 0.75 127.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Wingstop Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Wingstop Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 185,112,359.55% -3.9% -2.1% Wingstop Inc. 30,704,609.89% -12.3% 16.3%

Risk & Volatility

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wingstop Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Wingstop Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Wingstop Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Wingstop Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively Wingstop Inc. has a consensus price target of $95.13, with potential upside of 8.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Wingstop Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Wingstop Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Wingstop Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Wingstop Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.