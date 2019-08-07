El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Raised Position; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Position by $2.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 739,139 shares traded or 82.16% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 153.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 712,301 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MUST NOT BE USED IN WOMEN WITH LIVER PROBLEMS; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO); 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – RICHTER SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES COMMENT ON EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS ON ESMYA

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,738 shares to 4,030 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,615 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “El Pollo Loco Announces Hiring of Jennifer Jaffe as Company’s First-Ever Chief People Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Target, Costco, Dollar Tree and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why El Pollo Loco Stock Was Up 13% on Friday – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “El Pollo Loco Celebrates 20 Years of Tostada Salads with Bold New Flavors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp reported 76 shares stake. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Com Ct owns 3.82 million shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 24,600 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 60,413 shares. Tekla Management Ltd has 293,392 shares. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares. 2.84 million were accumulated by Bridger Mngmt Lc. Century Companies Inc holds 0% or 94,860 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 5,827 shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.58M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,517 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,250 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 1.66 million shares.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Medicines Company Rallies On Positive LDL Cholesterol Study Results – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medicines Co. (MDCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q1 Loss Narrows, Inclisiran in Focus – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in Store for Melinta (MLNT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Medicines Company (MDCO) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.