El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.13 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Upped Its Position by $612,760

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 15,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 85,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 70,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 846,019 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 113,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 188,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 302,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 281,580 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 01/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Packs an Extra Punch with the Launch of its New Double Protein Avocado Bowls; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 25,000 shares to 76,800 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (Call).

Analysts await El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. LOCO’s profit will be $6.63 million for 15.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “El Pollo Loco Names Jason Weintraub as New Chief Legal Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “El Pollo Loco Leads Company-Wide Effort to Donate Surplus Food – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Pollo Loco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cerner a Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IPO Fever and Apple’s Event – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/11/2019: MDP,RH,PLAY – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ETF Strategies to Follow as Volatility Seems Underpriced – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Roundup: Products, Security Issues, Analyst Opinion & Trillion-Dollar Valuation – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 8,252 shares to 13,393 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,551 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.