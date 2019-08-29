El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $3.34 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $3.45 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.60M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 347,292 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q EPS $0.00

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can El Pollo Loco Keep Climbing in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Del Taco (TACO) Said to Mull Sale – Source – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “El Pollo Loco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 18,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $26.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 38,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,871 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Put).