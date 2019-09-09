El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Both El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 62 3.13 N/A 2.38 27.81 Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

Table 1 highlights El Paso Electric Company and Central Puerto S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Puerto S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than El Paso Electric Company. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. El Paso Electric Company’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

El Paso Electric Company and Central Puerto S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -13.19% for El Paso Electric Company with consensus price target of $58. Competitively the consensus price target of Central Puerto S.A. is $7.5, which is potential 156.85% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Central Puerto S.A. is looking more favorable than El Paso Electric Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors. El Paso Electric Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company was more bullish than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors El Paso Electric Company beats Central Puerto S.A.