El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

We are contrasting El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 59 2.99 N/A 2.38 24.88 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 1.62 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for El Paso Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 21.1% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of El Paso Electric Company are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Bloom Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for El Paso Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 Bloom Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

El Paso Electric Company’s downside potential currently stands at -14.81% and an $56.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

El Paso Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 41.3%. 0.8% are El Paso Electric Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.07% 12.28% 21.36% -31.36% 0% 33.77%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company has weaker performance than Bloom Energy Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors El Paso Electric Company beats Bloom Energy Corporation.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.