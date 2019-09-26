El Paso Electric Company (EE) Touches $67.21 High on Sep, 26; Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) Has 1.08 Sentiment

The stock of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $71.91 target or 7.00% above today’s $67.21 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.74B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $71.91 PT is reached, the company will be worth $191.94M more. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 49,624 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31

Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 14 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.80 million shares, up from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JTA poaches Amazon manager to oversee autonomous shuttles – Jacksonville Business Journal” on January 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Leveraged Closed-End Fund Gives You Qualified Dividend Income And Hedges Interest Rate Risk With Senior Loans – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2016. More interesting news about Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Several Tax Advantaged Funds That Pay Over 7%: Which Ones Should A Retiree Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2016.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund for 372,226 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc owns 33,517 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 108,455 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 84,132 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 9,830 shares traded. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $154.86 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 35.29 million shares or 5.11% less from 37.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 55,418 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 357,192 shares. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 401,318 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,485 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 173,684 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.02% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 0.7% or 1.40 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,300 shares. Smithfield reported 105 shares. Next Financial Grp holds 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 2 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 98,939 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 93,277 shares stake. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated has invested 1.15% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.79% of the stock.