El Paso Electric Company (EE) Reaches $66.42 After 3.00% Up Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)

The stock of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 208,604 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.71B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $68.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EE worth $81.33 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Vesuvius (LON:VSVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vesuvius had 24 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 565 target in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Friday, March 1 to “Buy”. Berenberg maintained Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 660 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. See Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 New Target: GBX 565.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.15% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 470,602 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 465,895 are held by Geode Mngmt Lc. Valley National Advisers reported 50 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Bessemer Gp stated it has 21,700 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Co owns 4,800 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Financial Bank Of America De holds 515,278 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 60 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 2,485 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 185,879 shares.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “El Paso Electric (EE) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.54, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 30.1 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.24 billion GBP. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

More important recent Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shareholders Booked A 41% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Good Is Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.93% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 458. About 953,626 shares traded or 110.12% up from the average. Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.