El Paso Electric Company (EE) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 60 3.12 N/A 2.38 27.81 NextEra Energy Inc. 196 5.79 N/A 7.04 29.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NextEra Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. El Paso Electric Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NextEra Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

El Paso Electric Company has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NextEra Energy Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

El Paso Electric Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NextEra Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

El Paso Electric Company and NextEra Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$56.5 is El Paso Electric Company’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -14.90%. Competitively NextEra Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $218.67, with potential upside of 1.41%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NextEra Energy Inc. seems more appealing than El Paso Electric Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both El Paso Electric Company and NextEra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 79.5% respectively. 1.3% are El Paso Electric Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are NextEra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company was more bullish than NextEra Energy Inc.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats El Paso Electric Company on 11 of the 11 factors.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.