El Paso Electric Company (EE) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Contrasting side by side

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|El Paso Electric Company
|60
|3.00
|N/A
|2.38
|27.81
|Huaneng Power International Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|149.68
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for El Paso Electric Company and Huaneng Power International Inc. Huaneng Power International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to El Paso Electric Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. El Paso Electric Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Huaneng Power International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of El Paso Electric Company and Huaneng Power International Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|El Paso Electric Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Huaneng Power International Inc.
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.1%
Risk & Volatility
El Paso Electric Company is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Huaneng Power International Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of El Paso Electric Company are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. El Paso Electric Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Huaneng Power International Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for El Paso Electric Company and Huaneng Power International Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|El Paso Electric Company
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Huaneng Power International Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
El Paso Electric Company has a -15.08% downside potential and a consensus target price of $56.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both El Paso Electric Company and Huaneng Power International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 1% respectively. About 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|El Paso Electric Company
|0.21%
|1.49%
|10.21%
|29.31%
|7.65%
|32.18%
|Huaneng Power International Inc.
|2.32%
|-1.27%
|-8%
|-7.16%
|-24.24%
|-6.64%
For the past year El Paso Electric Company had bullish trend while Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
El Paso Electric Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.
