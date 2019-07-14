El Paso Electric Company (EE) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Contrasting side by side

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 58 2.97 N/A 2.38 24.88 Fortis Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.73 21.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of El Paso Electric Company and Fortis Inc. Fortis Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to El Paso Electric Company. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. El Paso Electric Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for El Paso Electric Company and Fortis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

El Paso Electric Company has a -14.46% downside potential and an average target price of $56.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares are held by institutional investors while 59.29% of Fortis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27% Fortis Inc. 1.79% -0.27% 5.43% 8.51% 13.58% 12.35%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company was more bullish than Fortis Inc.

Summary

El Paso Electric Company beats on 10 of the 9 factors Fortis Inc.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.