El Paso Electric Company (EE) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Comparing side by side

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 61 3.12 N/A 2.38 27.81 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33

Table 1 highlights El Paso Electric Company and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellomay Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric Company. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. El Paso Electric Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us El Paso Electric Company and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

El Paso Electric Company has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ellomay Capital Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of El Paso Electric Company is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

El Paso Electric Company and Ellomay Capital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -14.92% for El Paso Electric Company with consensus price target of $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares and 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares. El Paso Electric Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company was less bullish than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.