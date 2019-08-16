El Paso Electric Co (EE) to pay $0.39 on Sep 30, 2019; Neptune Wellness Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NEPT) SI Increased By 5.44%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT) had an increase of 5.44% in short interest. NEPT’s SI was 6.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.44% from 6.62 million shares previously. With 940,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s short sellers to cover NEPT’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 1.31M shares traded. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has risen 100.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NEPT News: 18/05/2018 – G NEPTUNE BHD GNET.KL – APPOINTS HAJI MOHD AMRAN BIN WAHID AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of Interests in Neptune Regional Transmission System; 18/05/2018 – NEPTUNE ENERGY SAYS AWARDED, ON BEHALF OF THE GJØA LICENSE, A CONTRACT TO ROSENBERG WORLEYPARSONS FOR CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF A NEW NOVA TOPSIDE MODULE ON THE GJØA PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Neptune Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – ECI Releases Neptune (NPT) 1300 a Compact High-Capacity Metro Aggregation Platform; 14/03/2018 – Infra investor sells Neptune transmission stake; 23/04/2018 – Neptune Plans to Sell Inaugural High-Yield Bonds in U.S., Europe; 14/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE’S NEPTUNE GAS PLANT HAS SHUT: NOTICE TO SHIPPERS; 30/04/2018 – Relevium Announces Agreement with Neptune Wellness for MaxSimil®; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Neptune Group Ltd

El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. El Paso Electric Co’s current price of $66.38 translates into 0.58% yield. El Paso Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 386,004 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company has market cap of $412.77 million. The firm develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

More notable recent Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Neptune Technologies (NEPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Neptune Technologies (NEPT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CAE, M, PFGC, GOOS, AIT, ERJ, DQ, NEPT, LIQT, ACST, CYRN, CRWS – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Top-5 Cannabis Grower Applies for Nasdaq Listing – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns accumulated 22,492 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 26,993 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Numerixs Invest invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei holds 4,343 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 6.12 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 47,300 are held by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co. Laurion Management Lp has 19,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 3,374 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 402,127 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 21,075 shares. State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 515,278 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company has $58 highest and $55 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is -14.88% below currents $66.38 stock price. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29. The stock of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1.