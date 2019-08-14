El Paso Electric Co (EE) to pay $0.39 on Sep 30, 2019; AQUILA RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES CA (AQARF) Shorts Increased By 72.88%

El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. El Paso Electric Co’s current price of $66.39 translates into 0.58% yield. El Paso Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 339,078 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable

AQUILA RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AQARF) had an increase of 72.88% in short interest. AQARF’s SI was 10,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 72.88% from 5,900 shares previously. With 66,900 avg volume, 0 days are for AQUILA RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AQARF)’s short sellers to cover AQARF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 22,109 shares traded. Aquila Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AQARF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aquila Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.82 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, copper, and nickel deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide discovery deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

Another recent and important Aquila Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AQARF) news was published by Juniorminingnetwork.com which published an article titled: “Aquila Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market – Junior Mining Network” on January 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 29. The stock of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. It has a 30.08 P/E ratio. The firm also sources electricity from purchased power.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 9,089 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 955,897 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Blackrock holds 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 6.12 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 9,030 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 1.12% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 1.31 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 56,370 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 86 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc invested 0.11% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).