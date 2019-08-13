El Paso Electric Co (EE) to pay $0.39 on Sep 30, 2019; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 107.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 71,437 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 138,158 shares with $7.54 million value, up from 66,721 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 1.54 million shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. El Paso Electric Co’s current price of $66.33 translates into 0.58% yield. El Paso Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 234,891 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 113 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 328,687 shares. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 65 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,287 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 455,414 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 56,708 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 0.01% or 7,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Ionic Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 29,980 shares stake. Alps Advsr stated it has 7,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contrarian Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Manhattan Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 56,043 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 4.58 million shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 15,208 shares. Amer Int Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 219,624 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 63,534 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 21,700 shares. Northern has 796,158 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 642,258 shares. James Investment, Ohio-based fund reported 675 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,166 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 9,089 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Co. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 80,299 shares stake.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “El Paso Electric (EE) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.54, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “El Paso Electric Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. It has a 30.05 P/E ratio. The firm also sources electricity from purchased power.