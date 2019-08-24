El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc; Montecito Bank & Trust Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 87,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 4.58M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.31M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 318,062 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s Darzalex OK’d in Japan for first-line multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy on Almost Any Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares to 354,019 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (NYSE:KEP) by 60,864 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 80,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP).