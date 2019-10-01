El Paso Elec Co (EE) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.12 Million as Stock Rose; As Occidental Pete (Call) (OXY) Stock Declined, Jane Street Group Has Raised by $18.19 Million Its Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 124,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 345,627 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.60M, down from 470,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 5,117 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (OXY) by 567.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 363,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 427,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52M, up from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 464,612 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Advsr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 23,215 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 149,025 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.62 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities holds 0.06% or 166,378 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 9.57M shares stake. Veritable Lp reported 23,483 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 49,856 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 564,769 shares. Franklin invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Intl Ltd Ca has 81,069 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 298,925 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 423,594 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ETRN vs. OXY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 27,051 shares to 3,466 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 81,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,529 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “El Paso Electric Customers Set a New Peak Demand for Electricity – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why El Paso Electric, Nektar Therapeutics, and Hecla Mining Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “El Paso Electric Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification – Business Wire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.42M shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $111.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 683,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).