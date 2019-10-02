El Paso Elec Co (EE) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lifted Its Position; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 2.26M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 30/04/2018 – OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PURCHASE OF TAILSCO LTD/TAILS.COM (“TAILS”)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 108,197 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 35.29 million shares or 5.11% less from 37.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Asset Partners holds 0.1% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 80,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 23,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 8,792 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 192,592 shares. 13,558 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Company. 52,365 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.1% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 62,513 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Laurion Cap LP reported 0.02% stake. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 274,964 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,781 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 49,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “El Paso Electric Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric Co. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Shares of El Paso Electric Surge on Buyout Offer – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EL PASO MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of El Paso Electric Company is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric Announces Results of Competitive Bid for New Generation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 25,000 shares to 59,200 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.