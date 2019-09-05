El Paso Elec Co (EE) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Upped Position by $17.99 Million as Share Price Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Stake Held by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 83,970 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 562,354 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 145,191 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1.29M shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.02% or 159,011 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stifel Finance holds 0.01% or 134,225 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 2.33M shares. Knott David M invested 3.39% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 26,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. 1,125 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 21,018 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 11.33 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares to 152,263 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 8,446 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Amp has 17,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 86 shares. Td Asset holds 34,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 23,984 shares or 0% of the stock. 635,859 were reported by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. 10,246 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Pa owns 176,507 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability holds 15,208 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ameriprise accumulated 416,109 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 46,720 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 80,299 shares.

