El Paso Elec Co (EE) Share Value Rose While Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Its Position; Kidder Stephen W Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Trimmed by $588,000 as Stock Price Declined

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 29,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 30,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 111,150 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 142,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 101,251 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.