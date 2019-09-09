El Paso Elec Co (EE) Share Price Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted by $866,810 Its Position; As Oceaneering Intl (OII) Market Value Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Raised Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 128,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 441,599 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 313,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.5 lastly. It is down 43.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 14,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 38,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 117,207 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 136,503 shares. Fort LP reported 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Manchester Ltd has 10,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Opportunities Capital Ltd Com has invested 3.57% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 35,241 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 3,583 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 803,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 11,135 shares. 1.23M are held by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 803,017 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 2.29% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. 13,665 are owned by Panagora Asset. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 10,819 shares. 237,300 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. 482,077 are held by Principal Finance Grp Inc.

