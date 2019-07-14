El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holding Maintained by Electron Capital Partners Llc; Rudman Errol M Has Trimmed Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $1.22 Million as Shares Rose

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,410 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 202,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 10.05 million shares traded or 106.66% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 86,289 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and Other Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines’ Oil Refinery Just Became Way More Valuable – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Continental: Capacity Constraints Cloud Promising Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Prepares to Retire Its Aging MD-80 Fleet – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. 5.37M shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $265.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 18,900 shares. 243 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. 1,085 were reported by Cwm Ltd Company. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 5,334 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 319,600 shares. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 4,217 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 120,198 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 464,220 shares. Mai Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 4,997 shares. Diversified has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Natl Asset Incorporated invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Summit Financial Wealth Ltd has 0.89% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 59,333 shares. 2.26M were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Com. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 196,487 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).