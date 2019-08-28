El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holding Has Upped by Electron Capital Partners Llc; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Washington Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $172.64. About 726,603 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 93,735 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.19% or 1.09 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.05% or 5,525 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Northeast Fincl Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,455 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt reported 0.58% stake. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Old Natl Bancorporation In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Guardian Life Company Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mariner Ltd Company holds 15,098 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 20,195 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Montag A Assoc holds 6,815 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsrs invested in 99,396 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 153 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.64 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has 0.06% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 10,246 shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc owns 60,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 758,958 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 416,109 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 34,400 were accumulated by Td Asset. 4,343 are held by Sei Invests. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 24,700 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 7,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 30,632 shares. 402,127 were reported by Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 10,388 shares.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company â€“ DFRG, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Did El Paso Electric Company’s (NYSE:EE) 8.4% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why El Paso Electric, Nektar Therapeutics, and Hecla Mining Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.