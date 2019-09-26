El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Raised Holding by $363,415; American Financial Group Lowered Its Legg Mason (LM) Position by $3.42 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 5,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 14,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 116,819 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 418,697 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 66,199 shares to 476,868 shares, valued at $82.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,464 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 35.29 million shares or 5.11% less from 37.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Prelude Capital Ltd Llc reported 69,175 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 91,152 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Tarbox Family Office owns 94 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Alpine Associates Mgmt Inc has invested 0.99% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Acadian Asset Limited Company reported 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 15,208 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 181,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 112,500 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).



Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.07 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 28,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 106,034 shares. Synovus Financial reported 634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Capital World reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Mackenzie Financial Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,712 shares. Advisory Services owns 4,400 shares. Parsec Fincl reported 44,707 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 336,960 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). First Personal Svcs holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 28,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1.24 million shares.



American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).