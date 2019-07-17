El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $17.99 Million as Share Value Rose; First Merchants Has Decreased Its Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $300,480

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 10.16 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 191,408 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie poised to take out Allergan for more than $60B – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What To Make Of AbbVie Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Cl A Com by 317 shares to 3,024 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 19,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,099 shares, and has risen its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 2,752 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Incorporated reported 198,718 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 413,463 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Truepoint Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,496 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Qs Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 189,591 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 3.76M shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 4,266 were accumulated by American Asset Mgmt. Fragasso Grp Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Michigan-based Aspen Investment has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 12,400 are held by Argyle Mgmt. Engines Advsr Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) stated it has 9,840 shares. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 1.71 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Aqr Management Ltd Co owns 84,403 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 46,720 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 30 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 10,246 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 34,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP reported 48,306 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 4.58M shares. Northern Tru owns 796,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research reported 30,220 shares stake.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Intermolecular, Electronics for Imaging, El Paso Electric, and Gardner Denver on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Investors of its Ongoing Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric Co. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.