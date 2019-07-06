Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.54 N/A -0.41 0.00 TransEnterix Inc. 2 13.23 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransEnterix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, TransEnterix Inc. has 4.2 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and TransEnterix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 36.4% respectively. About 1.68% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are TransEnterix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06% TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TransEnterix Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.