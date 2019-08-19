Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

We are comparing Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 5.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 STERIS plc 134 4.54 N/A 3.56 41.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta means Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, STERIS plc has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, STERIS plc has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. STERIS plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and STERIS plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

STERIS plc on the other hand boasts of a $144 average target price and a -5.72% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 87.5% respectively. 0.1% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while STERIS plc has 39.32% stronger performance.

Summary

STERIS plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.