Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Presbia PLC (:)

Since Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Presbia PLC (:) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 3.12 N/A -0.41 0.00 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 88.68% at a $1 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares and 16.51% of Presbia PLC shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 74.92% are Presbia PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. beats Presbia PLC.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.