Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.54 N/A -0.41 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 48 3.42 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average price target and a -10.84% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.68% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.