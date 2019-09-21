Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 3.17 N/A -0.41 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.82 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 14.5 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 85.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 6.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than BioLife Solutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.8% and 47.7%. Insiders held 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while BioLife Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.