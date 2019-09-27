Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 53.25M -0.41 0.00 Alcon Inc. 60 3.54 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Alcon Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 7,758,997,522.95% -501% -121.9% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Alcon Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$1 is Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 81.16%. Meanwhile, Alcon Inc.’s average price target is $68.6, while its potential upside is 16.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Alcon Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Alcon Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 47.68% respectively. About 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Alcon Inc. has 30.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Alcon Inc. has 1.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.