Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Touches $0.76 Low on Aug, 25; Old West Investment Management Has Decreased By $664,425 Its Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Position

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) stake by 20.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH)’s stock declined 10.63%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 103,214 shares with $2.67 million value, down from 129,791 last quarter. Nmi Holdings Inc now has $1.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 545,034 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

The stock of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $0.74 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.76 share price. This indicates more downside for the $56.95M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.71 million less. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.0561 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7601. About 278,533 shares traded. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) has declined 32.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EKSO News: 07/05/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – National Stroke Association and Ekso Bionics® Announce Educational Partnership to Advance Stroke Rehabilitation with Exoskelet; 13/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EKSO); 20/04/2018 – A wearable robot, the Ekso Vest, gives factory workers ant-like strength and help with overhead tasks; 12/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS SAYS CHARLES LI TO JOIN BOARD; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS PALEFSKY AND WENDELL STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS THOMAS LOOBY LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS; 13/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC – CASH ON HAND AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $27.8 MLN, COMPARED TO $16.8 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 187,961 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 22,833 shares. Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.97% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Renaissance Technology Lc reported 2.00M shares stake. Continental Ltd accumulated 0.63% or 52,052 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 18,347 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 1,805 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 300,000 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd reported 25,619 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 544,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 679,871 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 3.48 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 7.14% above currents $28 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $56.95 million. The firm operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

