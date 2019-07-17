Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Reaches $1.14 52-Week Low; Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) Shorts Increased By 3.33%

The stock of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.07 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.14 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $84.75 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $1.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.09M less. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.0799 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1401. About 409,588 shares traded. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) has risen 25.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EKSO News: 12/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS SAYS CHARLES LI TO JOIN BOARD; 09/03/2018 Ekso Bionics Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 90% to 18 Days; 07/05/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 20/04/2018 – A wearable robot, the Ekso Vest, gives factory workers ant-like strength and help with overhead tasks; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 13/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC – CASH ON HAND AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $27.8 MLN, COMPARED TO $16.8 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS PALEFSKY AND WENDELL STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – National Stroke Association and Ekso Bionics® Announce Educational Partnership to Advance Stroke Rehabilitation with Exoskelet

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) had an increase of 3.33% in short interest. WEBK’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.33% from 3,000 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK)’s short sellers to cover WEBK’s short positions. The SI to Wellesley Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 2 shares traded. Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) has risen 20.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEBK News: 09/05/2018 – Forbes Ranks Darlene Murphy of Wellesley Asset Management One of the Top 50 Women Wealth Advisors in America; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Wellesley Ma’s 2018 Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Oneinforty Hosts Symposium About High Risk of Hereditary Cancer Among Jews On Wednesday, May 23 at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley; 24/05/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – WELLESLEY BANCORP INC WEBK.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.055/SHR; 05/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Wellesley Coll, MA’s Series L Bnds ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 16/03/2018 – Greg Miller of Wellesley Asset Management Ranked Massachusetts’ Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s – #1 for the 4th Year in; 24/05/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Garry Holmes to Board; 26/04/2018 – WELLESLEY BANCORP INC WEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.58

More notable recent Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (WEBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Elect James J. Malerba As Director – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $84.14 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The firm also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 126,436 shares or 49.48% less from 250,288 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,521 shares. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 12,500 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 640 shares stake. Cutler Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,894 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 1,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK). Banc Funds Com Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 38,393 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) or 14,596 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 225 shares.