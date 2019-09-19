Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has 36.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501.00% -121.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 53.21%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s peers have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s peers are 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.